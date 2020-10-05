Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $240.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.63 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $985.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.07 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.30. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

