CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock valued at $44,382,115. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

