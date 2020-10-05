Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 37,420 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.71 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

