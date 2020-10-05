Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,926 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 336.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zogenix worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after buying an additional 1,981,322 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $17.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $974.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

