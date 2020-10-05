Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.76 ($40.90).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €21.57 ($25.38) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.66 and its 200-day moving average is €24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €48.57 ($57.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.