Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Oct 5th, 2020

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.76 ($40.90).

BOSS stock opened at €21.57 ($25.38) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.66 and its 200-day moving average is €24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €48.57 ($57.14).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

