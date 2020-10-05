Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 37,420 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 37,420 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,926 Shares of Zogenix, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 29,926 Shares of Zogenix, Inc.
Hugo Boss Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Hugo Boss Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank
Munchener Ruckvers PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank
UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci a €90.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci a €90.00 Price Target
GlaxoSmithKline plc ’s “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB
GlaxoSmithKline plc ’s “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report