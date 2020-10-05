Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

