UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €90.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

DG opened at €73.34 ($86.28) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.94. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

