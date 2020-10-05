GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,444.60 ($18.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,502.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,576.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11444.4432973 EPS for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

