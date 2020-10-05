GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,444.60 ($18.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,502.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,576.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).
About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
