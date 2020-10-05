Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.92 ($77.56).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €76.86 ($90.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.47. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

