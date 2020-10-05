Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

FRA HEN3 opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.61.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

