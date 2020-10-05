Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 204 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 204 price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 160.75.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

