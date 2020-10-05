Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €63.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRA:FRE opened at €38.10 ($44.82) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.91.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

