MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

