Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.36 ($175.72).

FRA HNR1 opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €141.61.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

