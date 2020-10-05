Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.
Bank of America stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,127.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
