Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,127.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.