Barclays Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.27 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,042,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.