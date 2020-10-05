$1.29 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.46. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.