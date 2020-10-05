Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.