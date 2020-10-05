RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 107.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

