Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.