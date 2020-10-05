Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 836,213 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,875,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

