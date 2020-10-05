Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 3,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.