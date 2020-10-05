Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 400 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $917,892 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

