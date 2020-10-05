Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $22.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

