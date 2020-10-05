Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 49,000 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

