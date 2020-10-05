EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of EnPro Industries worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NPO stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

