Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Interface worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

