Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 8,000 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

