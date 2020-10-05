PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GF. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period.

Shares of GF opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. New Germany Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $17.95.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

