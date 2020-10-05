Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Epizyme worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 1,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 1,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

