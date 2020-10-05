PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 49.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 217,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 163,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

