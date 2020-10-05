PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $57.10 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

