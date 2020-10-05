Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1,199.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

NEP stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

