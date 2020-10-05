Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

