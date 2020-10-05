PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,174,000.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NYSE JBT opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

