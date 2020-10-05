TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of TTEC worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTEC by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

