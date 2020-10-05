Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of 8X8 worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,844,000 after buying an additional 2,931,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,996,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after buying an additional 529,989 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

EGHT stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

