Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Allakos worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $2,691,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 97.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 95.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 24.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK opened at $79.85 on Monday. Allakos Inc has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

