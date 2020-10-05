Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cactus worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

