Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mack Cali Realty worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 35,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.