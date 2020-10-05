Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gates Industrial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

