Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

