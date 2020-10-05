Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Echostar worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Echostar by 42.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.