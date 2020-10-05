Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 118,352 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of OraSure Technologies worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.52 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

