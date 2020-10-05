Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,521 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Xperi worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 204,006 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Moloney purchased 4,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,398.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Armaly purchased 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

