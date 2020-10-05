Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 56,523 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

