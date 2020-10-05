Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Glaukos worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

