Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Visteon worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

VC opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

