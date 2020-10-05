Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

