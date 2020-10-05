Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 71.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $2,300,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $33.65 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

